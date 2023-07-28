FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two weeks after a Fresno man was shot and killed, his wife is speaking out for the very first time.

Leticia Rodriguez says Simon’s mother had just arrived from Mexico, 24 hours prior, and was hoping to spend time with him, not knowing he would be gunned down, just steps from his home.

“This is very hard for me,” said Leticia during a press conference on Friday afternoon. “My husband meant everything to me the only mistake we made that night was to walk home because it was close.”

The couple was walking home from a party on July 16 in the areas of Thorn Avenue and Geary Street when a man walked up and tried to rob them.

“At that time, our victim in the case, Simon was going to protect his family, he was going to protect his wife, he decided to fight back and overpowered him,” said Chief Paco Balderrama, with the Fresno Police Department

Investigators say a white car pulled up.

“A Hispanic male suspect got out of the rear passenger side and opened fire,” said Balderrama.

Simon was shot multiple times and died on route to the hospital. Leticia was shot in the hospital.

“We wanted to build a family. That didn’t happen,” she said.

The reward in this case has gone up to $5,000. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.