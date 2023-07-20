FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Buffalo Club held a benefit event for Angel Babies of Hinds Hospice, a community that helps grieving families through the loss of their babies Thursday night.

The Buffalo Club officials say they were having a benefit concert for Angel Babies of Hinds Hospice, in which 100% of the profits of that night were going to go to Angel Babies.

Fulton 55 donated the venue for the night for the event which included; live music, vendors, and food from a taco truck.

“100% of the profits from the tickets sale and the raffled go to Angel Babies,” says Lawrence Cervantes, The President of The Buffalo Club.

Angel Babies is a Hinds Hospice program that helps grieving families cope with the loss of a child. Officials with Hinds Hospice say anybody can go to the program, from parents, siblings, and even grandparents, to get the necessary help.

Cervantes says the idea of the event came from his brother, who lost his baby and told him Angel Babies needed some help.

“He told me ‘Hey, Angel Babies really need some help. They do really good in the community. Please, can we do something to help them out?’ and I said oh, yup, let’s try to find a way. So, this is what we came up with,” said Cervantes.

Steve Weakland, Executive Director of Development at Hinds Hospice, says he is grateful for the festivities at the venue and appreciates the effort being made to help the program.

“We are so thankful for the community’s support here at Fulton 55,” says Weakland, “Great music and raising money for a great cause, for the Angel Babies program that supports our community, families in need, who are suffering through (the) grief of a lost child.”

Hinds Hospice started 40 years ago, and the Angel Babies program was initiated 20 years ago.