BuddyCheck 24: A Garden of Healing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — It’s a place of peace for those in need of a break. A place of refuge for those in crisis. But the Healing Garden at Fresno’s Woodward Park is even more.

“It’s really for anyone going through anything… not just cancer,” says Liz Ray, Executive Director of the Art of Life Cancer Foundation.

The three-acre garden was established five years ago by the Art of Life as a place for visitors to heal, find hope, and renewal.

“There are picnic areas. There are outdoor musical instruments, and one of the great things to see are the kiosks with original art, and all of the art was created by cancer survivors or those going through cancer treatment,” Ray explains.

The garden of course features lots of trees.

Some established a long time ago, and some just recently planted. Like one ginkgo now taking root. Planted in memory of Alex Hudson, a young woman from Fresno who passed away two years ago from Lyme Disease.

Alex’s mother Jody Hudson established the Alex Hudson Lyme Foundation after her daughter’s passing.

She sponsored a tree in Alex’s memory and in the memory of Dr. Neil Spector, a family friend who also battled Lyme.

“This was her sanctuary. This was her place to just be removed from her disease and look at the beautiful trees and think about god and think about her journey,” Hudson says.

The message on the plaque was written by Dr. Spector, says Hudson, and is one offering hope.

“Have faith. Open your eyes and witness the miracles of life. Everything is possible to the faithful,” says Hudson.

A young tree sharing a message of hope– that will grow tall providing more shade and comfort in the years to come.

