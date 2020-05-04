Buchanan high school robotics team contributing to PPE needs

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — The Buchanan high school robotics team is doing their part to contribute to personal protective equipment needs.

The team partnered with two other local robotics teams to make face masks for health care workers using 3-D printers.

Hailey Nelson, Pediatrician at Valley Children’s says she reached out to the robotics team in March after finding instructions for how to make these masks.

“As a doctor and having worn a mask before, I kind of knew what I was looking for in terms of fit and function and wanted to make sure that it was safe before providing something to other physicians, nurses, anyone who felt like they needed protective equipment,” Nelson said.

If you want to help, you can donate materials or contribute to their go fund me campaign to cover material costs.

