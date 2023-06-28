CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest athletic director to lead Buchanan High School has been announced by the Clovis Unified School District.

On Wednesday, school officials revealed that they have hired Kory Anderson as their new Athletic Director.

“With over 20 years of experience in education and coaching, Kory brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position. Kory’s resume speaks for itself. He has been the head track and field coach at Ventura High School for over 18 years, earning 31 league titles and remaining undefeated for the last 12 and 9 seasons,” Clovis Unified wrote in the announcement.

Officials added that Anderson was also an advisory board member for Southern California sports.

According to school officials, Anderson budgeted and fundraised over $1 million as the head track coach at Ventura High School from 2006 to the present and has served as CIF SS meet director for CIF prelims in track and field, overseeing over 100 high schools.

Officials say Anderson’s appointment as Athletic Director is effective July 1.