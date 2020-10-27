Buchanan High assistant wrestling coach faces DUI felony charges after Friday night crash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Gabriel Flores, a 35-year-old Clovis man, is facing DUI felony charges after he crashed into a car with two women inside on Friday night, CHP Public Information Officer Mike Salas said.

A spokesperson with Clovis Unified said there’s a Gabriel Flores who is an assistant wrestling coach at Buchanan High School who did not work on Monday.

In a statement, Clovis Unified says:

“Allegations that one of our employees was a driver in a DUI accident is deeply disturbing and does not reflect the high standards of behavior we expect of those who wear a Clovis Unified employee badge. District officials are working with local police to learn more about the accident to inform any appropriate employee discipline. As of today this investigation is ongoing and will likely extend into next week.

While I can’t speak to specific individuals and disciplinary actions taken by the District, I can share that typically, when allegations like these are discovered by the District, we would ensure the employee in question was not on campus and/or conducting business of the district until such time as the outcome of any investigation and/or resulting charges was resolved.”

Salas said the crash happened on Friday night on Shepherd east of Villa. He said Flores was driving by himself in a Honda when he crashed into a GMC with two women inside.

A family member of the two women did not want to be named but said both women are now recovering at home. They say they were at the scene and recognized Flores because he is the coach for a couple of their family members.

Salas said Flores was cited and released because he had a valid driver’s license and did not have any previous DUI convictions.

