FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hotdog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year.

Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year.

After almost 10 years in business, Raya said the plan was to replace his hot dog stand with a new coffee shop.

On Friday, Raya revealed that he had signed a five-year lease to stay at the location after he and the landlords were able to come to an agreement.

While celebrating the good news, Raya thanked everyone who showed support for his business for helping make the agreement possible.

“Because Fresno fought for us, Fresno went online, Facebook, Yelp, Instagram, anything they could to tell everyone why they’re kicking out mom and pop for a coffee shop,” explained Raya. “It’s a heartfelt fabulous heartfelt feeling to feel that a city loves you, particularly your organization.”

Raya said he and his wife always pour all of their love into their hot dogs, cementing the business as a fan-favorite in Fresno.