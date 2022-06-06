FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two men who died Sunday in Avocado Lake.

Silverio Calihua, 25, and Alvaro Calihua, 23, both of Fresno, drowned Sunday in the Fresno County lake, according to Sheriff’s Office officials, who add that the two were brothers.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received reports that both men had gone underwater in Avacado Lake and had not surfaced. Visitors at the lake located Silverio and performed CPR on him. When first-responders arrived 10 minutes later, they took over the efforts. Silverio was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Hours later members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the body of Alvaro.

It is unknown what led to the drowning of Silverio and Alvaro, however, officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have provided safety tips for pools and natural waterways.