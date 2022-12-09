FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say 25-year-old Kenyatta Williams died from his injuries after he was shot multiple times in the upper body Thursday, outside an apartment in the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue.

His brother, 27-year-old Charles Williams, was also shot in the upper body multiple times, but is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

Now, there are questions on if this shooting was gang-related.

Police have continued to try and figure out what lead up to the shooting.

Friday, they confirmed Kenyatta, the younger of the two, had no criminal history and that he was not affiliated with a gang.

However, police say there were some individuals at the apartment with gang ties, and they are still trying to figure out if Charles has gang affiliations or not.

“Kenyatta’s brother, we’re not 100% certain if he did have some gang affiliation. There was however multiple people at that location, and those are the people that I’m making reference to, that definitely I am aware have some type of gang connection,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno Police say even with gang connections at the apartment complex, there is still plenty of investigating to do before they can officially determine whether or not the homicide was gang-related.

“To that end, what we’re doing is we have summoned the assistance of MAGEC to run a parallel investigation with us to determine if this particular shooting or murder is actually gang-related,” said Lt. Cervantes.

At this point, they know the brothers stood outside as they talked with friends when the shots were fired.

Today detectives were back out on the scene to talk with witnesses and to look for surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

“Some individuals that had apparent video cameras were not readily available,” said Lt. Cervantes.

An interesting detail to note, one hour before the shooting occurred, Fresno Police responded to a report of a gun disturbance at the same apartment complex.

But when they got there, they didn’t find anything suspicious.

“We are currently working to backtrack and figure out if there was in fact a connection. In our estimation it’s awfully coincidental that there was a report one hour prior to the actual murder itself,” said Lt. Cervantes.

No arrests have been made, but police believe someone out there has information vital to solving the case.

They say if you do have information, to reach out to Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.