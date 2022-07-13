FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – New details were released Wednesday in a press conference by Fresno police about a shooting that occurred in southeast Fresno Friday night.

According to the Fresno Police Department, two suspects, Gerardo Zurita and Leobardo Zurita, were both arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing Raul ‘Bobby’ Nunez and Stacy Zurita, the daughter and sister of the suspects.

The two victims were struck by at least one bullet each of the ten total rounds fired from a handgun in Leonardo’s possession.

According to police, in this drive-by shooting, the father Gerardo Zurita was the getaway driver.

An altercation late Friday night on Iowa Avenue and 8th Street in Fresno led to the shooting, according to Lt. Paul Cervantes with Fresno Police.

“We learned that a fight had taken place between the Zurita and the Nunez family,” said Cervantes.

The two men left the party, then returned with a firearm and shot several rounds toward the party.

According to Cervantes, the brother, Leobardo, was not trying to shoot his sister and only intended to shoot Nunez.

“Gerardo happens to be the father to both Stacy and Leobardo. When we interviewed Leobardo, it was not his intent to injure his sister in any way. I can tell you that Leobardo is remorseful, he did admit to the shooting. When it came to the father, Gerardo, he did not show any remorse,” said Cervantes at the press conference.

40-year-old Gerardo Zurita and 19-year-old Leobardo Zurita.

Police have footage from a Ring doorbell camera and neighborhood surveillance video that shows the shooting.

“With his father driving, at which point in time he discharged his firearm no less than ten times,” detailed Cervantes.

Both victims were transported to CRMC, where they were both pronounced dead at the hospital from their gunshot wounds.

After the shooting, authorities say the two suspects tried to change their appearance to avoid capture.

“Both Leobardo and Gerardo after this incident took steps or efforts to conceal their identities. Specifically, Gerardo shaved his head, and Leobardo cut his ponytail and shaved some facial hair,” said Cervantes.

However, authorities said the firearm used in the shooting is still missing.

“The firearm, in this case, is still outstanding,” concluded Cervantes.

According to Fresno Police, this shooting brings the number of homicides in the city of Fresno to 34. This time last year, there were 42.

Shootings are also down 30% from last year.