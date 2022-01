FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A broken fire hydrant was knocked off and shot water 50 feet into the air in central Fresno Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were working to shut off the hydrant around 7:00 a.m. near Cedar and Shields avenues.

A stretch of Cedar Avenue had to be shut down so crews could shut the water off. This is the second hydrant that was knocked off Wednesday morning.

Officials don’t know what knocked down the hydrant.