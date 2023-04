FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire hydrant was knocked off causing water to shoot 60 feet in the air Thursday morning in central Fresno.

The fire hydrant was knocked off around 5:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Indianapolis avenues.

According to the Fresno Police Department, a vehicle traveling northbound on Blackstone Avenue went off-road and hit the hydrant, and left the scene. City crews are working to get the water shut off.