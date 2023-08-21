FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been one year since Jessica Madrigal’s life changed forever.

“Today is the year that she has been away from us court is still going on,” Madrigal said. “The assailant is still out. We are here trying to get justice for my daughter.”

Police say that Madrigal’s daughter, 20-year-old Deisha Guzman was shot and killed by her boyfriend, 22-year-old, Christopher Jordan at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Fresno on Aug. 21, 2022.

Investigators said that Jordan initially told them that Deisha accidentally shot herself but later admitted that he accidentally shot her while she lay on a nearby couch.

“We are here trying to bring awareness to gun violence,” said Madrigal.

She says that more gun laws need to be put in place to prevent tragedies like these from happening again.

Jordan was charged with voluntary manslaughter and pleaded not guilty. He is currently out on bond and a tentative preliminary hearing date has been scheduled for Aug. 31.