FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The first-ever Winter Wedding Bridal Fashion Show will be hosted at the Riverpark Shopping Center on Tuesday.

Organizers from the Riverpark Shopping Center and What’s Up Europe Couture are inviting everyone to bring the whole family and join them for a night of festivities and a fashion show at the River Park Shopping Center to showcase the Vladiyan Royal Dresses.

The first 10 brides who book an appointment with What’s Up Europe, will receive a free Bridal Robe bundle at their bridal appointment according to the event organizers.

This event will be on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. at 40 E. Via Del Oro Ave., Fresno, CA.