MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An intense fire that destroyed a popular local brewery in Madera is still burning Wednesday evening – 24 hours after it began.

The fire in the offices of Riley’s Brewery at Avenue 15 1/2 and Road 29 first started at around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews on site say it was fueled by ethanol at the brewery and could continue burning for days.

“Ethanol itself is fairly clean burning. So as you can see by the smoke column there it’s not too significant and thankfully with the prevailing winds it’s pushing it over agricultural lands.”

Officials add that the ongoing triple-digit temperatures are making it difficult to control the flames.