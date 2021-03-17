Breweries celebrate loosened state restrictions – just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – St. Patrick’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for breweries across the nation; for those in the Central Valley, this year’s celebrations mean more than usual.

“Everybody missed out on it last year and, you know, it’s one of the biggest days of the year for breweries, bars, you name it…and last year was basically just wiped out of existence,” said Rob Arabian, owner of Machine Head Brewery.

On Saturday, the state loosened restrictions for breweries, allowing them to operate without selling food to customers – as long as the brewery closes by 8:00 p.m.

Don Anderson, the co-owner of Crow and Wolf Brewery, says his business will continue to sell food and follow the old guidelines, allowing them to stay open until 10:00 p.m.

“The food requirement is still in place…I know the new restrictions kind of backed some of that off, but we want to stay open as late as possible so we’re basically following the regular rules that we’ve had in place for a while,” he said.

Rob Arabian from Machine Head Brewery says they will also continue to sell from a food truck, however, a food purchase is no longer required.