Bredefeld’s budget proposal asks for $20M for southwest Fresno, $10M for southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld wants to set aside $30 million of CARES Act funding to help the communities of southwest Fresno and southeast Fresno.

The proposal was made during the council’s budget hearings on Monday.

If the motion is approved, the amount would account for nearly one-third of the entire sum of money the city of Fresno received to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Bredefeld would like to see $20 million go to southwest Fresno, and $10 million to southeast Fresno. He anticipates the money being used for improvements such as building sidewalks, improving local technology, and providing incentives to attract businesses (such as a major grocery store).

“I hope it’s a 7-0 vote,” said Bredefeld. “It would send a very positive message to southwest, southeast Fresno that we care. And we pay attention to what’s going on at city hall. Often, it’s been ignored; they’ve been ignored for many decades.”

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Fresno City Council president Miguel Arias. “We all agree the investment is needed. And, more importantly, that is the sole purpose of the federal relief fund, is to serve the areas that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

Bredefeld says he made the motion on Monday because Fresno City Council is close to approving a budget. The council is expected to vote on the motion on Thursday.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.