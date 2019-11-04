Breaking his record, local valley runner shatters his record coming in first place in the Two Cities Marathon

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Two Cities Marathon kicked off today bringing in a wide variety of runners. Some running for a good cause and others, trying to break their previous record.

CJ Albertson is a local marathon runner. He said last year he got first place in the marathon and this year he wanted to do the same.

“I was in first the whole time which was somewhat expected but you never really know in a race,” said Albertson. “It was just a good fun run and the whole thing was really exciting.”

CJ said he has been running his whole life, since grade school. He said it wasn’t always easy but he’s glad he never gave up on the sport.

“Everyone has their ups and downs in running and I had years where running really wasn’t a whole lot of fun and I wasn’t really good at all,” said CJ. “But, I knew that passion was still down there somewhere and I just had to remember that and get through those times.”

Last year, CJ ran the marathon for the first time and came in first. This year his goal was to come in first again but also beat his time.

Chelsey Albertson is CJ’s wife. She said she knew he would come in first.

Chelsey said CJ is so dedicated to the marathon and cross country community. She said her husband is constantly volunteering his time to coach kids in cross country and track.

“He cares so much about the kids and I don’t think they even realize even half the thoughts he puts in,” said Chelsey. “Not just their training but also their lives inside and outside running.”

On Sunday, CJ took first again beating last year’s time by three minutes.

“It’s just fun watching the next group of kids come up and when kids run really fast times it just really excites me,” said CJ.