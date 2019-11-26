Breaking News
Bakersfield mall on lockdown after shooting, some injuries reported

Two injured after a shooting at a Bakersfield mall; the suspect is on the run

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — Bakersfield Police say a suspect is on the run following a shooting Monday evening at the Valley Plaza Mall.

The incident took place at around 6 p.m. Chief Lyle Martin says it started when two groups were involved in a physical altercation and one person started shooting. Two people were injured and both were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

“This is a fight amongst two groups where a subject produced a firearm and began firing,” said Chief Martin.

The suspect fled the scene. Officers say he was last seen south of the mall in a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Chief Martin confirmed the incident was not considered an active shooter situation and the suspect fled the scene.

“I want to put the public at ease that this is not an active shooter. The mall is safe.”

Investigators say it’s too early to establish if the incident was gang-related.

