FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A local non-profit spreading breast cancer awareness celebrated its four-year anniversary in Fresno.

The organization called Bras for a Cause celebrated that milestone in style with a formal fundraiser on Thursday night.

The fundraiser included dinner, music, a silent auction, and a raffle.

The money raised during the event will be used to offer support to local breast cancer patients and survivors.

“We want to honor them because, at the end of the day, they are ‘sheroes.’ They are wives, they are mothers, they hold down the households and I just want to take the time to set a date and time for them,” said Angelique Smith, the founder of Bras for a Cause.

A number of speakers were a part of the program, including a wellness coach and a health educator.