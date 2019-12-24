Brand vetoes sale of legal marijuana in the City of Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Lee Brand has vetoed an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city of Fresno.

In a memo sent to members of the Fresno City Council, Brand lays out his reasons for the veto, stating that the adult use sales of marijuana should be supported by a super-majority of the city council.

Brand goes on to say that he does not believe that the sales ordinance or the amendment to the original ordinance are made clear to the public.

Brand expresses concerns that under the ordinance dispensary operators are only required to maintain video recordings of transactions for seven days, rather than 90 days.

The Mayor also states that he believes the Police Department should have more input into recommended changes and security language.

However, Fresno city council member Miguel Arias says the veto has no real impact on whether recreational Marijuana dispensaries become a reality in Fresno.

Arias notes that Fresno voters approved the sales of recreational Marijuana. He says the veto simply has to do with the way the dispensaries will do business, and that the veto should have no effect on the timeline for the dispensaries to become operational in the city.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.