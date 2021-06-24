Boys & Girls Clubs Clovis first to partner with the Chamber of Commerce

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County, Clovis unit, is tucked away in a neighborhood at Shaw and Willow. It has been open since 2004 serving families in low-income neighborhoods.

“A lot of people don’t know we’re here, we’re borderline Fresno, but we’re here to service anybody in the community,” said Aundree Rodriguez, the Clovis unit director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County.

Thursday’s ribbon-cutting celebrates the partnership between the Clovis Chamber of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Club. The Clovis location is the first of the Fresno County Clubs to partner with a Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber will really help us make community connections and let people know that didn’t know we were here in the community of Clovis know that we’re here,” said Rodriguez.

“That’s a really important message to get out that sometimes people forget what an important group this is for their community,” said Diana Hunnicutt, membership director at the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

The Boys & Girls Clubs offer a range of activities and enrichment programs.

“It’s challenging times for our youth at any time, but just to know that they have a place to go, a safe place, meeting other children and other youths and being engaged, it’s so important,” said Hunnicutt.

11-year-old Kayden shares why he loves the club.

“Give us stuff and learning about gangs, why it’s important to stay safe and it is important since kids because of COVID, they don’t get to play that much, they get to stay in, watch TV and that just rots kids brains.”

Some COVID-19 restrictions are still in place at the Boys & Girls Clubs. It’s $5 dollars annually for youth to join.