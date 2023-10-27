FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Boys and Girls Club of East Fresno is expecting 1,000 people to attend their annual trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 27.

The Boys and Girls Club says every year the Clubhouse hosts this free event and gives away candy to youth.

Organizers say there will be free food, cooked by Pitmaster Gabe and a costume contest. There will be a resource fair, a car show, fun games for kids, and music by local DJ Monchichi. Candy donations are also encouraged.

This event will be on Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the East Boys and Girls Club 1621 S. Cedar Ave. Fresno, CA 93702.