FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Thanksgiving dinner for incarcerated youth event was held by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County inside the Juvenile Justice Campus, officials announced on Thursday.

Sandra Dee Chaney, Director of Community Relations and Special Events at Boys & Girls Club, says this is the first Thanksgiving celebration since the Boys & Girls Club inside the Juvenile Justice Campus opened in 2009.

Sandra says it is important for these kids to feel surrounded by people who care about them during the holidays.

“We just want them to know that for this special day, that they are surrounded by those who care about them, not only in these walls but people who care about them outside of these walls,” said Sandra.

According to Sandra, over 300 meals will be served, and 120 kids will receive a Thanksgiving meal.

Officials say the event was sponsored by Dallas Cowboy’s Wide Receiver, Jalen Moreno-Cropper. He, along with T-1 Sports Academy, and Cen-Cal Heritage Men have donated funds for Thanksgiving meals and the Boys and Girls Club staff decorated the dining hall. Cropper did not attend.

The meals included turkey, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, desserts, and more.