Boy shot after road rage incident follows father home, police say

Local News

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 13-year-old boy was injured in Fresno Thursday after police say his father was involved in a road rage incident and brought the fight home with him, resulting in a shot being fired.

According to Fresno Police, the incident was called in around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Carnegie and Weathermaker avenues for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find the 13-year-old victim with a graze wound to the side.

Investigators say a road rage incident that involved the boy’s father took place down the street, and shifted to the home the boy was in. At least one shot was fired into the home, injuring the 13-year-old who was in the kitchen with his mother and another child.

Officers say they found the other vehicle involved and detectives are working to establish both sides of the story. The 13-year-old victim was treated at the scene and released.

