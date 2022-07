FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Sunday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police say the boy was shot multiple times at a house party around 11:00 p.m. near Knoll Drive and Princeton Avenues. Investigators say at least two suspects left on foot.

It’s unknown if the boy was the intended target.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.