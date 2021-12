FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning while walking to school in a crosswalk in central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The boy ways struck around 8:00 a.m. at Ashlan and Thorne avenues. The child was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and will not be charged according to CHP officers.