MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old is in critical condition after passing out while he was at a trampoline center in Merced, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say on Thursday at approximately 5:12 p.m. the Merced Police Department received a call reporting that a boy had passed out at the Rockin’ Jump located at 1230 West Main Street in Merced.

Witnesses say the child was with other children inside the trampoline center when he experienced a severe medical issue, according to the authorities.

Officers say they and first responders performed CPR and the boy was transported to a regional trauma center where said to be in critical condition.

Detectives say they responded to take over the investigation and are working with medical personnel to determine the cause and extent of the child’s injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Edwin Arias at (209) 388-7826 or email ariase@cityofmerced.org.