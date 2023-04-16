VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A boy was pronounced dead after being involved in a traffic collision in Visalia Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to the 8000 block of West Riggin Avenue around 3:00 p.m. for an injury traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned a male juvenile riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was hit by a Chevrolet truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the truck is cooperative with them and neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit at (559) 713-4237.