Boy arrested after being struck in shootout with teen in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being released from an area hospital where he was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to Tulare County deputies.

Authorities said on Nov. 26, Tulare County detectives were called to a business in Cutler for a shooting. Detectives said a boy, 12, allegedly walked up to a car and tried to rob a 17-year old who was in the driver’s seat.

Deputies said when the 12-year-old pulled out the gun, the teen tried to back out of the parking stall and leave the area.

As the victim began backing up, deputies say the 12-year-old began shooting into the victim’s car. The victim then grabbed his own gun, according to investigators, and fired one shot through his windshield hitting the 12-year-old.

The victim immediately left the area to avoid further confrontation according to investigators. The suspect was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Tulare County juvenile detentions facility, where he is being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Nicholas Sandoval or Sergeant Bryan Clower at (559) 733-6218.