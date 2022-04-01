TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 6-year-old Tulare boy died in a crash early Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Officers say just after midnight a 22-year-old driver was westbound on Highway 198 near Eggers Drive in Three Rivers when, for an unknown reason, he left the road hit a sign and then a tree as it traveled down an embankment.

Four people in the car were injured the six-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to CHP.