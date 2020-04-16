Boxer José Ramírez with valley leaders to deliver essential supplies to agriculture workers

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Local boxer José Ramírez is teaming up with valley community leaders to deliver boxes of essential supplies to agriculture and field workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Ramírez said:

“Agricultural workers are our neighbors, friends and the glue that holds our communities together. Without their essential work, life would be very difficult during this COVID-19 pandemic. They are at work while stores run out of toilet paper and other essential items. These workers are fighting hard for us night and day to keep food on the shelves. They are risking everything, and we want to fight for them right now and show our support.”

These boxes will include toiletries, cleaning items, gloves and face masks.

“They’re working every day, early in the morning, they get out late, by the time they get out, it’s too late to go to whatever grocery store for these essential supplies,” Dr. Ignacio Guzmán said. He’s partnering with Ramírez to help with this effort.

Damaris Toledo is a field worker, and she said since the pandemic, she’s been working 11 to 12 hour shifts.

“I worry because there isn’t food sometimes when one goes to the store, at 8 p.m., they close the stores,” she said. “There aren’t any face masks, we don’t have face masks, you don’t find gloves in any store.”

Other people and companies Ramírez is teaming up with include: Dr. Juan Bautista, Kings County Board of Supervisor Richard Valle, Nisei Farmers League, Waste Management, Fresno State, Super Mercado and Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

“He or she are the people that are putting the food in the boxes, harvesting the product with the farmers, getting it to the stores and now they’re on the store shelf,” Manuel Cunha, president of Nisei Farmers League, said.

In addition to the supplies, the boxes will also include educational information on how to keep themselves protected from the virus.

“It was a vision that we all shared, we came together to basically execute something that’s going to be beneficial for our field workers,” Guzmán said.

Inside the boxes, Ramírez’s team will also include a signed photo of Ramírez with a personal note and a pair of tickets to his next fight in the Central Valley.

Those boxes are expected to be distributed in the next couple of weeks. Their goal is at least 5,000 boxes.

Ramírez’s team has created a GoFundMe link to help with getting those supplies.

