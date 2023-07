FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A box truck towing a boat flipped on Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the truck blew a tire causing the vehicle to pull to the right, hit a wall, and overturn.

The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. near Highway 99 and Manning Avenue.

Investigators say no injuries were reported.