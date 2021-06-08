Bow and arrow used to shoot man in Fresno county, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot with a bow and arrow in Fresno County, deputies say.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home in the area of Orange and American avenues Tuesday where they say they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen with an arrow.

Investigators say there were a number of people in the home when the man was shot. Those people are being questioned about the incident.

The man was rushed to an area hospital for surgery and his condition is unknown at this time.