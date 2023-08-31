MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Boston man and a Sacramento woman were rescued by deputies when hiking in Madera County in different areas, on the same day but at different times, according to deputies on Thursday.

On Monday, deputies say a 66-year-old male from Boston, MA was hiking with a small group in the area of Twin Island Lake at an elevation of nearly 10,000 feet when he injured his left leg and was not able to walk anymore.

Sheriff’s officials say they received a notification of the incident via the SOS feature of a Garmin inReach device. It was reported that the hiker may have suffered a ruptured quadriceps.

Due to the remote location of the rescue, the MCSO SAR team requested the assistance of the California Highway Patrol helicopter H-40.

Sheriff’s officials state despite the extreme heat at that elevation, crews were successful in landing in a nearby meadow, locating the patient, and transporting him to a regional hospital for treatment.

Later that same day, deputies received a report that a 43-year-old woman from the Sacramento area was hiking around Thousand Island Lake when she suffered a facial injury and had a possible concussion.

Her group of other three hikers navigated their way southbound on the Middle Fork SJR Trail to obtain phone service and requested medical help from Madera County Search and Rescue crews.

CHP H-40 was once again requested by MCSO SAR to assist in this rescue and the H-40 crew was able to locate and hoist the patient to the helicopter and transport her to a local hospital for treatment.

“Complex medical aid calls in remote locations such as these require teamwork and efficiency to successfully accomplish. We are grateful for the wonderful working relationship we have with our regional partners, and thank all of the responding crews for their efforts,” said Sheriff Tyson Pogue.