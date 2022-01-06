Borgeas out of race for U.S. Congress following Nunes’ departure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Senator Andreas Borgeas is no longer interested in running for U.S. Congress, according to a statement issued by his office on Thursday.

A push to have Borgeas run for that position came following the announcement of Devin Nunes’ resignation at the end of last year, which was made official on Monday.

In a statement issued Thursday by the state senator’s office, Borgeas cited Congressman Tom McClintock’s decision to run in the 5th Congressional District as the reason to suspend his exploratory committee.