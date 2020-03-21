Booze to-go? Restaurants can now sell alcohol with to-go orders

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Local restaurants and the alcohol industry are getting help from the state to deal with the challenges caused by the novel coronavirus.

California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced Friday that it would allow restaurants already selling alcohol to prepare drinks to-go.

Cracked Pepper Bistro in Fresno just started offering alcohol with their to-go orders.

Any alcoholic beverage sold to-go must be packaged in a container with a secure lid or cap in a manner designed to prevent consumption without removal of the lid or cap, according to the department.

“It’s really helping with the bottom line and tonight I would say that 20% of our business with the food, of course, are some to-go cocktails which is premixed and people pour them over ice when they get home,” said the owner of Cracked Pepper Bistro Vatche Moukahtian.

Moukahtian said these to-go orders are a lifeline to keep them afloat.

