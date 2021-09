FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — “Boots in the Park” will take over Granite Park Friday night Sept. 9.

Country music star Jon Pardi will be headlining the event and along with Pardi, special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Matt Stell and Michael Austin will make an appearance.

The event will offer food, line dancing and art installations.

For more information on tickets visit Boots in the Park.