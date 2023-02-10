KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Library unveiled its mobile unit that will bring the books and services to the communities that have challenges accessing local branches within the county.

The Kings County Mobile Library or KMBL (pronounced “Kimble”) is a 26-foot vehicle that will provide the opportunity to improve library access and program delivery.

County officials say Kimble was purchased thanks to the Shared Vision/Bringing the Library to You Grant from the California State Library for $205,000 in April 2020.

Additionally, the Friends of the Kings County Library, a fundraising group for the library donated $5,000 which officials say was used to buy children and teen books.

Kimble has approximately 2,500 items, wireless connectivity to carry and connect laptops and other mobile devices is ADA compliant with a lift for patrons that need it, and requires no special license to operate.

The routes are still being finalized and library officials anticipate Kimble will start hitting the roads in March or early April.

In addition to its normal routes, Kimble is available for community events via the Community Request Form which is located on the Library’s website at kingscountylibrary.org.