FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After more than 82 years, a book checked out by a Fresno County teenage girl, has been returned to the possession of the Fresno County Public Library.

According to library records, and a letter from patron’s adult child, “Mother” by Kathleen Norris was checked out in December of 1940, and never returned.

That is, until last week when staff at the Betty Rodriguez branch of the Fresno County Public Library received a pleasant, and unexpected, surprise in the mail explaining the book’s storied past.

The letter enclosed in the package reads:

“Hi- My mom checked out this book in 1940 when she was 13 and never returned it – she passed a couple of years ago and left a note to return this – hopefully you will waive the overdue fee, it’s approx. $1,500.00. Better late than never.”

A spokesperson for the library says that yes, the overdue fees will be waived in this case, as the library is just pleased to have the book back, and the great tale that comes along with it.

They also add that the book, at least for the time being, will be displayed at one of the branches so patrons can see it up close and personal.

This is believed to be the longest overdue book ever returned in Fresno County Public Library history,