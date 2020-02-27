Book donations quickly pile up for Porterville library

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE) — Generosity continues to overflow as hundreds are donating books to help rebuild the Porterville City Library’s collection. While the library continues to figure out the next steps, the staff is still committed to serving the community.

The library is in a special place in Bailey DeMasters’ heart. She and her mom are huge readers and she’s inspiring her kids to be the same.

“I used to take my son there when he was younger for storytime,” she said. “He loves books.”

When the fire happened, it was a no brainer for her to help. She went through her books and late Wednesday morning dropped off two boxes full of them at the library’s drop off location on Main Street and Thurman Avenue.

“I still have to go through my son’s kid’s books to bring more in. There will probably be a couple more boxes coming,” DeMasters said with a smile.

Library staff opened the book drop off site Monday and say since then, they’ve received about 1,000 books a day. People have also dropped off things like CD’s and other gifts — all to help the library get back on its feet whenever it fully reopens.

One floor above in the same building, the library is using its office space to continue offering services, like ESL classes. People can also drop by for a quiet place to read or study.

The office also has several laptops that are free-to-use. You can also use the printer.

Tony Arellano, a supervisor at the library, said it’s been a big relief they can still connect with the community after the fire.

“If we didn’t have this facility, I don’t know where we would be,” Arellano said.

DeMasters said out of all this tragedy, she’s happy her town has been coming together.

“The community felt really separated and divided for a long time. It’s just nice to hear people actually do care,” she said.

The drop off site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Friends of the Porterville Library — an organization that helps raise money to support the library — said it still plans to have its monthly book sale. It’s the first Saturday of each month. You can stay up-to-date with that on their Facebook page.

The staff says several businesses from around town have offered vacant spots and buildings for them to use, but it’ll be some time before they decide where the library’s new permanent home will be.

