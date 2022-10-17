FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer’s Beautify Fresno initiative is getting into the spooky spirit.

For one day, it will be transforming into the “Boo”-tify initiative as it hosts a Halloween-themed cleanup event in the Tower District on Saturday, October 29. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and will focus on the areas from Floradora Avenue down to Elizabeth Street, between Echo and San Pablo avenues.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and meet at Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen at 8:45 a.m. to check in and receive instructions. Beautify Fresno will provide trash bags, paper pickers, vests, and gloves.

All volunteers are required to sign a liability waiver form prior to participating. All participants under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian sign for them.

For more information, to sign up, and sign the required waiver, you can visit their website.