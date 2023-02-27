FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the founders of Simonian Farms, Bonnie Simonian, has passed away, according to an announcement by Simonian Farms released on Monday.

The statement described Bonnie as helping pioneer what we now call agritourism, being one of the initial members of The Blossom Trail, and an advocate for education.

Bonnie is also said to be one of the main supporters of tours of their farm – giving the public a real-time glimpse into farming.

The statement from Simonian Farms ends with “Fresno and the surrounding communities will miss her presence in so many ways.”