LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bomb threat has been made at Naval Air Station Lemoore, on the Operations Side of the base, according to officials at the Kings County military base.

According to Navy officials, NAS Lemoore personnel have been evacuated from affected areas.

Officials say military working dogs have begun sweeping the area to locate any possible devices. Kings County Emergency Operations Department also brought in two of their K-9 units to perform sweeps. So far, nothing has been found.

Lockdown procedures have also been initiated. Officials ask that personnel do not try to gain access to the Operations side at this time and that the Post 3 (Ops Gate) is secure.

Other personnel on base are being asked to stay indoors in their areas and told not to leave.

This is a developing story.