Buchanan High School given all-clear after bomb threat prompted evacuation

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Buchanan High School has been given the all-clear after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation by staff Friday.

According to school officials, Garfield Elementary, Alta Sierra Intermediate, and the Buchanan Educational Campus were put on a “facility alert” for half an hour Friday afternoon after Clovis Police received a call of a potential threat to a school facility.

All after-school activities were relocated to the playfields south of the campus until the all-clear was given.

