Buchanan High School given all-clear after bomb threat prompted evacuation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Buchanan High School has been given the all-clear after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation by staff Friday.

According to school officials, Garfield Elementary, Alta Sierra Intermediate, and the Buchanan Educational Campus were put on a “facility alert” for half an hour Friday afternoon after Clovis Police received a call of a potential threat to a school facility.

All after-school activities were relocated to the playfields south of the campus until the all-clear was given.

A bomb threat reported at Buchanan High School has prompted an evacuation as a precaution, according to Clovis Police officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com