MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, and the Wawona Water System are advising residents of Wawona to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.

This warning is due to the recent water leak, which started on March 15, officials say.

The affected areas include all users whose homes are higher in elevation than the Wawona Water Treatment Plant. Areas unaffected include the hotel and facilities lower in elevation than the Wawona Water Treatment Plant. Residents who are unsure of their elevation are encouraged to follow the boil water notice.

Officials say they will inform residents when tests show that water is safe to drink and no longer need to boil water.

Potable water is available at the NPS maintenance yard on Wawona District Circle and residents are asked to bring a clean water container (5 gallons maximum capacity).

Anyone with questions about other uses of tap water, such as bathing and dishwashing can read this guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/…/What-to-Do-During-a-Boil-Water…