KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kerman residents who were previously under a boil water notice earlier this week are now no longer required to disinfect their water.

The cancellation notice was issued by city officials on Friday. The boil water notice was issued on Wednesday following a power outage which led to a loss of pressure in the water system and a potential for contamination by bacteria in the water supply.

However, the notice was called off following testing of the water by both the city’s water department and the State Water Resources Control Board. The agencies established that the water does not need to be boiled to be used and is now safe to drink as normal.