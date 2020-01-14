Body recovered from pond in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A body was recovered from a pond in Fresno County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man in his 70s went for a walk Tuesday morning near Butler and Temperance avenues and never returned.

Around 8 a.m., family members started searching for the man when they located the man’s body in a pond deceased, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of death is pending a report from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.

