TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office say they have recovered a body from Lake Kaweah.

Officials say the body was recovered on Wednesday by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Swift Water Rescue Team, Tulare County Fire Fighters, and one search and rescue canine.

The body has been turned over to the Coroner’s Office for positive identification, according to officials.

No other information was made available.