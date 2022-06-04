MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in the San Joaquin River on Saturday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 39 1/2 and Avenue 7 1/2 after it was reported that a body was seen floating in the water.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the body of a man that was already in the stages of decomposition.

Officials say that it is too early in the investigation to know if foul play was involved in the man’s death.

Investigators say an autopsy will be scheduled to figure out how the man had died.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Madera County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Noland or Corporal Gutierrez at (559) 675-7770